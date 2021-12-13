Kelly Clarkson sparkles in sequin gown as she shares exciting news about The Voice We can't wait!

Kelly Clarkson is so ready for the holidays and has a festive wardrobe that many would be envious of.

Her latest outfit could quite possibly be her most popular yet, as the star was pictured dressed in a silver gown in a new photo posted on Instagram.

The stylish design featured sheer sleeves and was adorned with shimmery sequins. Kelly's blond hair was styled in retro waves and a smokey eye and bright red lip completed her makeup look.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson is serenaded on The Voice

The Voice coached shared the picture alongside the news that she would be performing her hit Christmas song, Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You), on the NBC show on Monday night.

Fans were quick to respond to the news, while many more complimented her look. "Love your dress!" one wrote, while another commented: "This dress is everything." A third added: "I'm so excited for this!"

Kelly Clarkson looked fabulous in a sequin gown

Kelly has been in the festive spirit all weekend and shared a fun video of herself promoting Eggnog on Saturday.

After being asked whether she liked the popular festive drink, she replied in the footage: "Eggnog, absolutely. And if you are lactose intolerant like some they have almond now."

She then joked: "Or if you're not going anywhere and just want to risk it, that's real good!"

The award-winning singer has a fabulous sense of style

In the video, Kelly looked gorgeous in another holiday-ready number – a sparkly purple dress adorned with sequins. The fashionable design cinched in at the waist with an oversized buckle belt and featured a flattering V-neck.

The mom-of-two has been sporting many stylish looks over the past few weeks, both on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The star has had an incredibly busy time of late, juggling her many work commitments, her family life, and promoting her Christmas album.

Kelly is a doting mom to two children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Outside of work, Kelly is looking forward to the holidays with her family. The 39-year-old shares her two children, River and Remington, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

They live in a beautiful home in Los Angeles where Kelly moved following her divorce from Brandon in 2020.

