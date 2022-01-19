Rebel Wilson wows fans in wet-look leggings for exciting countdown The Pitch Perfect star has much to celebrate...

Rebel Wilson showcased her astonishing weight loss as she kicked off an exciting countdown on Tuesday.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in pink mini dress in candid new photo

The 41-year-old stunned fans in a pair of skintight wet-look leggings, which she teamed with a low-cut black top and matching blazer, to announce that a new theatre named in her honor will be opening its doors in just a matter of weeks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson looks incredible in dazzling red gown

The Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) has launched a brand-new purpose-built theatre in Sydney, which they have named The Rebel Theatre after the actress donated one million dollars to ATYP to help them set up the new home.

Rebel is already an ATYP Ambassador and has been involved with the theatre company since she was just 19 years old.

MORE: Rebel Wilson turns heads in gorgeous mini-skirt

SEE: Rebel Wilson shares glimpse inside $3.7m Sydney home - complete with private elevator

Sharing a glimpse inside the new space on Instagram, Rebel couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she posed alongside the theatre's artistic director, Fraser.

She penned: "Was so pumped to visit the new Rebel Theatre today with The Australian Theatre for Young People’s Artistic Director Fraser! It’s opening in Sydney in just a few months' time!"

Rebel looked gorgeous in her all-black outfit

She added: "And in just a few weeks kids will be rehearsing here. It is such a special place for young Australians to showcase their creativity - love it! Can’t wait to see shows here @atyp_theatre."

Fans were blown away by Rebel's news, with one responding: "Rebel this is remarkable! A gift that will never stop giving." A second said: "Fantastic Rebel. You giving back this way is amazing." A third added: "That’s super cool! You’re a true star Rebel!"

The Rebel Theatre has been named after the actress

Others couldn't help but comment on her gorgeous appearance, with one writing: "You look amazing!" Another wrote: "Darling! Stunning and stunning!"

The ATYP and Rebel first announced the news of The Rebel Theatre back in September, with Rebel saying in a statement at the time: "ATYP changed the direction of my life. I found a community of like-minded people there.

"I was inspired by them. I was helped by their friendship. I was encouraged by all the directors, tutors, staff, peers – everyone. I want more people to experience that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.