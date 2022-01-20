Pregnant Vogue Williams stuns in eye-catching silk dress for moving post

Vogue Williams typically looks glamorous at all times of the year, whether she's donning a bikini or a red carpet dress.

Her latest throwback snap on Instagram is no exception, with the former Heart Radio star – who is expecting her third child with Spencer Matthews – donning a bright green silk dress. But she highlighted that looks can be deceiving when it comes to people's mental health as she encouraged people to get involved in the Jo Cox Foundation's annual campaign, the Great Winter Get Together, which runs from 17-30 January and aims to tackle the stigma of loneliness.

Vogue's picture was originally taken ahead of the Pride of Britain Awards in October 2021, when she wore a floor-length silk dress from SML LONDON, complete with a cut-out waist, backless design and leg split. Styled by Corina Gaffey, she added a gold bag from Aspinal of London and matching strappy Warehouse heels.

Finishing her look with curled blonde hair and dark eye makeup, Vogue grinned for the camera as she and Spencer prepared to leave home for the awards ceremony – but she has admitted that despite her carefree look, she "really didn't feel like myself."

Vogue revealed she didn't feel like herself ahead of the Pride of Britain Awards

In the caption, Vogue explained: "I was flicking through my camera roll this weekend looking back on old photos and came across this picture. To everyone else it’s a photo where I look happy and carefree, but actually looking back I just really didn’t feel like myself. I wasn’t very happy or as smiley as I seemed and I really had to rely on the people closest to me.

"@whatsapp and the @jocoxfoundation are wanting to highlight that January can be a hard month for many people and can feel very isolating, but it can also be a great time to inspire you to step out your comfort zone to form better habits.

The radio star looked gorgeous in a silk green dress for the awards ceremony

"For 2022 let’s keep talking and connecting with our loved ones because you never know who might need that friendly ‘Hello’. I know I sometimes do and not everyone who feels lonely is great at reaching out.

"Head over to the @GreatGetTogether and get involved with their campaign by connecting with someone close to you or maybe a friend you haven’t heard from in a while during this challenging month. Show others that they aren’t alone by posting your own #NoShameInSharing photo or even talk about your own experience in the comments."

Many of her followers did just that, while others praised Vogue for her honesty. "Bravo I think being honest like this will help people understand it’s ok not to be ok," wrote one, and another added: "Thank you for sharing, Vogue. We think this will really help lots of people." A third added: "Not easy being pregnant and keeping lots of balls in the air .. you’re doing an amazing job."

