Vogue Williams showcases baby bump in stunning leopard print bikini The expecting mum looks so glamorous!

Vogue Williams is enjoying a sun-kissed break in the Maldives at the moment and appears to be having the time of her life.

The expectant mother took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share another fabulous look from her holiday with her followers, and she couldn't have looked more stylish.

WOW: Pregnant Vogue Williams looks phenomenal in leather skirt and sparkly crop top

The 36-year-old uploaded a series of glam photos to the social media site that showed her posing in a stunning leopard-print bikini.

The stunning model accessorised with large sunglasses and a gold necklace and beamed as she stood in clear aquamarine water.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pregnant Vogue Williams wows in mini dress and knee-high boots

While her baby bump has just started to blossom, it was clearly visible in the pictures – which came just a couple of days after some of the star's fans suspected she had digitally altered photos of herself so that she didn't look pregnant!

SEE: Pregnant Vogue Williams wows in bold leg-baring dress

MORE: Pregnant Vogue Williams makes big change for her family – 'I was finding it hard'

After sharing photos that showed Vogue wearing a beautiful, patterned bikini and standing beside her husband Spencer Matthews on a beach, some of her followers failed to spot Vogue's baby bump and expressed their opinions in the comment section.

Vogue looked gorgeous in another stunning bikini

"I'm looking and like... where is the baby?" one asked. A second agreed, adding: "Agree, love @voguewilliams, but this pic seems 'doctored' as def no pregnancy showing, I’m confused."

Vogue quickly responded, however, shutting down speculation that she had edited her photo. She replied: "I'm confused by your comment. Do you really think I would 'doctor' out my bump! Bizarre."

Fans previously failed to spot the star's baby bump

Others defended Vogue, including one who wrote: "You are glowing Vogue! Ignore the jealous comments x."

Back in December, Vogue and Spencer exclusively revealed the happy news to HELLO! that they are expecting a little boy, their second son after three-year-old Theodore.

The couple also dote on their daughter Gigi, who is 17 months old. Their new addition is due in the spring.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.