Katy Perry confirms incredible Saturday Night Live news

Katy Perry is busier than ever! The first time mom has confirmed she will be performing on Saturday Night Live, and the star expressed on her Instagram that she "can't wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple."

Her SNL performance will air on 29 January. The pop-star has been making waves in the last few months with her out-of-the-box set design for her popular Las Vegas residency, aptly titled Play.

The whimsical decor even features a larger than life red toilet, and Katy went so far as to twerk on the mound of giant toilet paper rolls next to it.

WATCH: Katy Perry cares for daughter Daisy Dove

Her outfits have been nothing short of surreal either, going through seven outfit changes during the 95-minute set.

A metallic minidress covered in crushed beer containers – including two prominent cans positioned on her chest – left fans talking the most, and the fact that she also poured herself a pint mid-performance.

"Katy Perry looks absolutely stunning for the first night of her #PLAY show in Las Vegas," shared one fan as another tweeted: ''Katy Perry was born for Vegas and you can't deny it."

The Roar singer also wowed fans in a recent glimpse of her new music video for her new song, When I'm Gone.

Katy revealed she would be the musical guest on SNL

Katy appears in a futuristic setting and accentuates her figure by wearing a sheer catsuit with a red and black bodysuit over it, and coordinating red lips and long nails.

The singer routinely updates her fans on all her whimsical and sultry looks via her Instagram, posting close-ups and behind the scenes photos galore.

She caused yet another frenzy recently when she posted several revealing pictures of herself on Instagram as she was getting her glam done – including one where she appeared topless.

Fans went wild not only over Katy’s post, but even more so over her husband Orlando Bloom’s comment, who instead of drooling over the seductive snaps, simply told her: "Baby plz can we get some more hazelnut milk, we're running out."

The singer showed off one of the looks from her When I'm Gone music video

The couple became engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove, in 2020.

