Katy Perry looks flawless in gorgeous sportswear

Christmas is over for another year and some celebrities have been taking to social media to share glimpses inside their big day, including pop superstar Katy Perry.

On Wednesday, the star took to Instagram to give fans some insights into her holiday celebrations, and one photo that really caught her followers' attention was one where she posed inside an empty gym. The singer made sure to keep safe as she wore a facemask and she looked stunning in a pair of skintight leggings and a sports bra.

The leggings featured a unique design, mostly comprising of the color black, but having a flesh-colored bottom section that made the clothing look like it featured a leg split.

Although Katy didn't share an insight into her fitness regime, she was surrounded by yoga mats, dumbbells and exercise bikes.

Fans lost their minds over the jaw-dropping snap, which was only captioned with a Christmas tree and a mushroom emoji, as one enthused: "You're so gorgeous," and another simply wrote: "Oh wwowwwww."

But many others were just left speechless by the photo as they only commented with heart and flame emojis.

Katy sparked a fan response with her gym photo

The I Kissed a Girl hitmaker also shared some other insights into her Christmas celebrations, including one where she used the Therabody Recovery Air, which offers a deep thigh massage.

Another picture showed her enjoying a Christmas party, with everyone wearing facemasks. Although Katy didn't feature much in the second photo, she still seemed to be in a festive mood with a red outfit.

The mom-of-one has been teasing new music, and she made fans' jaws hit the floor when she posed up a storm in a daring leather jumpsuit last week.

The gorgeous item featured daring leg splits up on side, with some stitching detailing on the other that showed off the singer's toned legs, and she upped the ante with images of Alesso superimposed over it, which gave the item a hint of black.

The star enjoyed a Christmas party

Her accessories game was on point as always, as she wore a gorgeous necklace with a butterfly on it and some striking make-up.

In her caption, she wrote: "Did you say W.I.G.? Post a [mechanical arm emoji] below if you've pre-saved my new track with @alesso coming NEXT WEEK (and if u haven't yet get to it already)."

Many of her fans followed her instructions, but others posted flame and blue heart emojis instead.

