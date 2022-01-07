Rochelle Humes looks flawless in striped bikini during gorgeous holiday The star has been spending time with her husband's family

Like many celebrities, This Morning star Rochelle Humes is currently enjoying a dreamy holiday in some faraway location – and she looked amazing.

READ: Rochelle Humes reveals how Holly Willoughby has helped her on This Morning

The star took to Instagram to share some photos of herself at the beach with her youngest son, Blake, one, and she looked like an ocean goddess in a striped bikini. The star modelled the figure-flattering zebra bikini as she held her son in her arms and strolled across the beach, nuzzling him in one photo while he giggled in another. Although she has not shared her holiday destination, it certainly looked tropical with palm trees in the background.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes and Marvin return to wedding venue on their anniversary

She chose not to caption her stunning photo, only adding the sparkle emoji, but fans still went wild in the comments.

SHOP: Rochelle Humes' £29 figure-flattering sequin trousers need to be in your wardrobe

SEE: Rochelle Humes is utterly gorgeous in stunning crop top and white jeans

One such person was singer Paloma Faith, who commented: "You are perfect stop it," and a second added: "So gorgeous."

Many others called her either "beautiful" or "pretty" as other followers simply commented with heart emojis.

The star looked beautiful as she held baby Blake

Her stunning shot came just days after she revealed a heartbreaking loss recently as she returned to social media to mark the start of a new year.

MORE: Rochelle Humes gears up for Halloween with sweet family outing

DISCOVER: Celebrity wedding regrets revealed: Sarah Jessica Parker, Holly Willoughby and more

Alongside more shots from her holiday, she explained: "Thank you for all of your messages, I know I've been quiet. Losing a loved one is never easy, so I'm trying to find my feet whilst holding my little family close and making some more memories."

She finished her string of photos with an emotional quote that read: "We love them. We miss them. We grieve them. And so, we live our lives to make them proud."

The star is on holiday with her family

The shots showed how much the family were enjoying their time together, with Blake having a messy mouth after a meal, and sitting on his father's, Marvin Humes, lap on an oceanside swing.

EXCLUSIVE: Rochelle Humes swears by this daily drink for amazing skin

SEE: The Hit List's Rochelle Humes' home with Marvin belongs in Hollywood - inside

There was also a shot of Marvin carrying daughter Valentina, four, and another of daughter Alaia-May, eight, posing by a palm tree.

And of course, Rochelle showed off her daring fashions, including a beautiful zebra-print dress that featured a high leg split. The photo was taken during a night time stroll and the presenter carried a silver clutch bag with her.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.