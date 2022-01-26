The One Show fans went starry-eyed over Lauren Laverne's star-print dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

DJ and TV host Lauren Laverne wowed on The One Show on Tuesday night, and her star print dress took centre stage. We did some digging and we're 99% sure we’ve found it, and you might be surprised by the result.

After scouring the web for star print dresses, hundreds of options popped up – celestial prints are so in right now. But this Monsoon dress looks just like it to us. Long-sleeved, mid-calf length and dotted with grey and red stars, we’ll literally eat our hats if it isn’t.

Lauren Laverne looked very cool in her star print Monsoon dress on The One Show

The dress is already sold out on the Monsoon website, John Lewis, and in most sizes on Next, but luckily Very.co.uk has come to our rescue with all sizes still available.

Monsoon Sabrina Star Shirt Dress, £99, Very

Lauren was joined by a whole host of the nations favourite celebrities including Stacey Dooley, Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and our favourite dragon, Deborah Meaden on the show. So, if it’s good enough for them, we’re sure it will impress whoever’s sitting on your sofa as well.

You may be thinking, as we did, that it looks more like a certain celeb-favourite printed dress brand, Rixo, but around a quarter of the price. Its loose fit means it’s comfortable enough for everyday errands, while the stylish cut and print lend itself to dinners out, parties and even work events. And, even better, made with 100% viscose it's a safer option for sensitive skin.

Pair with black boots just as Lauren did and you’ve got an instant TV worthy look.

