Alex Scott looks bold and beautiful in seriously daring mini dress

If you haven't seen Alex Scott's latest outfit, you'll want to. The One Show presenter shared a gorgeous photo of herself donning a glamorous studded mini dress - and fans couldn't get enough of her look.

Taking to Instagram in her little black dress, Alex stunned in the daring number from designer David Koma. Complete with dramatic puffed sleeves, cut out bust and ruched fabric, Alex's thigh-skimming dress looked sensational on her gym-honed figure - and don't even get us started on the statement studded neckline!

The Football Focus host paired her look with pointed toe embellished heels from Jimmy Choo, displaying her endless legs as she reclined on an oversized garden chair.

The 37-year-old star teamed her outfit with a dramatic smokey eye makeup and sleek straightened hair, even matching her perfectly manicured nails to her look. So classy!

Alex looked bold and beautiful in the daring mini dress

"Garden party," Alex captioned her photo, which attracted the attention of thousands of fans.

Rushing to the comments to share their love for the look, one fan wrote: "Obsessed with this dress!" as another quipped: "You look absolutely stunning as always, so classy."

Fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley was quick to write: "Dressssssssss [fire emoji]," on Alex's post.

It's not the first time Alex has served a seriously stylish ensemble on Instagram this week. Returning from her idyllic Maldives retreat to present her first The One Show of 2022, Alex stunned viewers in a gorgeous burgundy look as she joined co-host Alex Jones on Monday.

Alex recently returned from a luxury Maldives retreat

Rocking skintight leather-look leggings and a simple soft knit jumper, Alex kept her outfit classic, yet chic. Pairing her look with elegant pointed-toe heels, the star's monochrome ensemble perfectly complemented her post-holiday glow.

The star teased her raven hair into sleek box braids, amping up the glamour with a dramatic smokey eye, glowy blush and nude lip.

Alex shared a fan photo to her Instagram story following her appearance on The One Show, which read: "Guess who's back? @alexscott2 that's who [heart emoji]."

