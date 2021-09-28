We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kristen Bell sparked a reaction from her fans after posing for a gorgeous sunset photo wearing the chicest co-ord.

The Frozen actress looked stunning rocking a pair of black and white striped shorts from Faithfull The Brand that highlighted her toned legs. She teamed them with the matching shirt, which she wore open to expose her black bikini top and sculpted stomach.

Kristen stood next to her friend, Monica Padman, who also opted for black and white stripes, teaming her pants with a black sleeveless top.

WATCH: Kristen Bell wears bikini for freezing cryotherapy treatment

Captioning the fierce photo, Kristen simply wrote: "[Zebra emoji] with attitude."

Her fans were quick to react to the stunning image, with one responding: "Just two miniature babes." A second wrote: "Love all your work Ms. Bell, love the attitude!"

A third added: "Can we just appreciate @kristenanniebell the low key 12pack abs you're working on," and a fourth said: "Omg I love the #twinning ALMOST as much as I love the two of you."

Kristen looked gorgeous in her striped co-ord

Get the look:

Sereno Shorts Brighton Stripe Print, $149, Rylen Shirt Brighton Stripe Print, $169, Faithfull The Brand

Kristen works hard to keep her body in top physical shape. In July, she revealed she is a fan of cryotherapy by sharing a video of herself undergoing the treatment in a skimpy purple bikini.

Kristen documented her procedure and proved she was a good sport as she donned the swimwear along with mittens, a sweatband, knee-high socks, and slippers!

"I can do it," she said as she geared up to get very cold. "I look like a clown," she added.

Kristen is a fan of a workout

But rather than look as though she was struggling, on exiting the chamber she was dancing with joy.

Someone behind the camera was heard saying: "Your body looks insane," as Kristen revealed: "I think I'm ready to go intermediate."

Cryotherapy is said to have numerous benefits including pain relief, muscle healing, weight loss, reduced inflammation, and reducing anxiety and depression.

