Jamie and Louise Redknapp share never-before-seen pictures of son Charley on his birthday Charley turned 17 on Tuesday

Jamie Redknapp and ex-wife Louise Redknapp share two sons, Charley and Beau, and on Tuesday, their eldest, Charley, turned 17.

Both of the parents took to Instagram to mark the occasion, and they shared some never-before-seen family photos from when Charley was just a baby.

In a loving tribute, Jamie wrote: "Happy birthday Charley. Have the best year mate. So proud of the man you're becoming.

"Keep working hard, keep smiling and please keep making me laugh. And yes I think you're finally taller than me. Love you big man. Your Dad xx."

Alongside the words, Jamie shared some pictures of him and Charley stood atop a large hill, as well as his son all covered in mud from a rugby match, a picture of him swimming as young child and a blurry shot of the pair together from his childhood.

Louise's words were equally as loving, as she wrote: "To my big boy @charleyredknapp you are my absolute sunshine I'm so proud of the man you're becoming and I love how strong our bond is, I love you so much more than words can describe.

"I hope you have the best day Happy 17th Birthday Love Mum Xxx."

Jamie had some sweet words for his son

The proud mother shared several snaps of her and Charley together, with her boy's arm around here, as well as some adorable photos from when the teenager was just a baby.

In one snap, she lifted him high into the air, while in a black-and-white shot, he was draped across her legs.

Fans took to the comments to wish the 17-year-old a happy birthday, including many high-profile names like Daisy Lowe, John Bishop and John Terry.

Jamie is currently expecting his third child, and his first with girlfriend Frida Andersson. Their unborn baby will be Frida's fifth child.

It was recently revealed that the pair plan to keep their baby's gender a "secret" from fans. Although many have watched Charley and Beau grow up, Frida prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight.

Louise also left a loving tribute

Speaking to The Mirror, Jamie's father, Harry Redknapp, said: "We're very excited. Jamie is very happy and Frida is happy."

"We're lucky that Jamie has two boys already, Charley and Beau, and our other son Mark has five children, so this will be grandchild number eight. We've got our hands full!"

Asked about the baby's gender, the former I'm A Celebrity star replied: "They're going to keep it a secret." Sandra added: "It's exciting!"

