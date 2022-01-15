Louise Redknapp looks super stylish in black dress to mark special event The star is always so fashionable!

Louise Redknapp always wows us with her flawless fashion sense, and she's proven it once again in a stylish black dress.

The singer marked the birthday of a close friend, and she looked amazing in the black frock, while her mate styled out a white dress, making the pair polar opposites. Louise allowed her hair to flow down her shoulders, obscuring some of the finer details of her outfit, before she posted a small clip of her cuddling up to her pal, who had then decided to go for a matching black outfit.

The star had a heartfelt tribute for her friend as she lovingly wrote: "Happy birthday @laraakka may the good times keep coming," finishing the message off with a heart emoji.

She added alongside the clip she shared: "Thank you for always making me laugh. This is your year @laraakka."

Sadly, the clip didn't give a better look at Louise's gorgeous frock, but it did reveal that she was styling out a pair of hoop earrings as well.

Louise floored fans in her dress

The 47-year-old has had a lot to celebrate recently, and she had another special moment to celebrate last week as she marked the two year anniversary of her hit single, Hurt.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star looked gorgeous in a sparkly mini dress that highlighted her toned legs and featured exaggerated puffed sleeves and a high neck.

She added height to her petite frame with a pair of heeled boots and wore her long hair in loose waves.

The star always looks so stylish!

Captioning the clip, the singer wrote: "'Head back feet on the dashboard…' I can't believe it's been 2 years this week since I released ‘Hurt' from my album Heavy Love. Here's a little flashback to the live version at Clapham Grand."

She added: "I can't wait to perform again this Summer, who's coming along to the shows?"

Fans were blown away by Louise's trip down memory lane, with many showing their support by leaving red hearts and flame emojis in the comment section of her post.

