Louise Redknapp reveals skin transformation – and she's glowing

Louise Redknapp always looks gorgeous, but the former Eternal star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the results of her skin makeover - and she was positively glowing.

The 47-year-old star showed off the results of her latest beauty treatment, revealing she had undergone a Hydrafacial, which uses a special 'Vortex-Fusion delivery system' to exfoliate, extract and hydrate skin. The results spoke for themselves as Louise was truly glowing in her 'after' photo, sharing a close-up selfie. She enthused: "Wow!!!! I was treated to an amazing facial today thank you @hydrafacialuk it was so good, my skin feels fab x."

The Hydrafacial treatment, which is loved by the likes of Denise van Outen and Saira Khan, is a multi-step process.

It begins with Lymphatic drainage, improving circulation of the lymph system and helping to eliminate toxins, before a gentle exfoliation.

Then comes the (painless!) suction process, removing debris from your pores, before your skin is renourished for maximum protection.

Louise showed off her post Hydrafacial glow

To finish, you will undergo an LED light treatment to calm redness and stimulate collagen production. London-based and fancy trying it for yourself? We've found a great half-price deal on Wowcher that will set you back just £49.

Louise has always had a refreshing approach to beauty, saying she doesn't fear the ageing process.

"I think the important thing is looking good for your age and not necessarily trying to look younger," she previously told MailOnline.

Louise's skincare secret costs just £49 on Wowcher right now

"I think the women who look the best are those who look their age, but have looked after themselves and look good for it, rather than those who are trying to look 20 years younger.

"As you see wrinkles appearing it can be quite aggravating and of course, there are things you can do about them but personally I think it is best to accept what's happening and make the best of it."

Louise says she tries to 'make the best' of getting older

The mother-of-two – who raises sons Charlie and Beau with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp – is a fan of regular exercise, too.

Her PT Bradley Simmonds previously shared Louise's exact workout regime with HELLO!, revealing it was all about short yet high-intensity movement to get the endorphins pumping and the blood flowing.

