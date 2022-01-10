Louise Redknapp's £29.75 look is blowing up Instagram right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp looked incredible in her latest Instagram post and we are obsessed with her outfit! The mother-of-two shared a model shot of her wearing a lovely tartan shacket, which you can pick up from Peacocks for just £29.75.

The blonde beauty teamed the shacket with jeans and heels and said: "It’s finally here!!! The Shacket from my first @peacocks_fashion Edit is available now online and in store! AD."

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in homemade denim shorts

The Peacocks website says of the trendy item: "This stylish womens longline shirt-jacket is perfect as an extra layer when you need something warmer than a shirt, but a little lighter than a jacket. Features front button fastenings and pockets in a black, white and red check design."

Her Instagram followers loved the look, showering the outfit with heaps of praise. All sizes are currently still in stock, so why not treat yourself to a bargain buy?

Fans loved Louise's chic shacket

Last week, the former Eternal singer marked a special anniversary on Friday evening. The star looked gorgeous in a sparkly mini dress that highlighted her toned legs and featured exaggerated puffed sleeves and a high neck. She added height to her petite frame with a pair of heeled boots and wore her long hair in loose waves.

Womens Black and Red Check Longline Shirt Jacket, £29.75, Peacocks

The 47-year-old was celebrating the two-year anniversary of her single Hurt, sharing a throwback video of herself performing the song on stage at the Clapham Grand in London.

Captioning the clip, the singer wrote: "'Head back feet on the dashboard…' I can't believe it's been 2 years this week since I released ‘Hurt' from my album Heavy Love. Here's a little flashback to the live version at Clapham Grand." She added: "I can't wait to perform again this Summer, who's coming along to the shows?"

We are going to be first in the que!

