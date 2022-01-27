Kelly Rowland is style goals in latest fashion-forward outfit

Kelly Rowland is an absolute stunner in her latest Instagram post. The Destiny's Child singer showed off her on-trend style as well as a glimpse into her fabulous garden.

Clad in a luxurious all-white look, with silk top and pants, and a pearly head piece, Kelly sent fans wild and received a string of fire emojis galore in return, complimenting her hot new look. "SupaFly!" read one comment, with another saying: "Gosh. This is going on my vision board."

WATCH: Kelly and her husband Tim share adorable moment

Kelly is no stranger to showcasing her stunning looks and glamorous make-up on Instagram, from skin-tight leather mini dresses to voluminous feather gowns.

She recently however celebrated a major family milestone that has had her life – and Instagram – looking somewhat different for the past year.

Kelly stuns in all-white look

The star recently celebrated her son Noah's first birthday, and she's been keen to share lots of heartfelt glimpses of life as a family of four on her Instagram. Noah is Kelly's second son with husband Tim Weatherspoon; they had seven-year-old Titan Jewell in 2014.

Kelly gushed about the boys and their relationship on the Today show recently, saying that: "They are amazing. He's so delicious and he's the sweetest baby. And Titan is the best big brother, like big brother of the year for sure."

Kelly cuddles her two adorable boys

Titan proved his mother right in a heartwarming video she posted of his little brother's birthday celebrations.

The video featured Titan adorably trying to get his little brother into a new snazzy toy car, which was dressed up in balloons and a big red bow for the birthday boy.

The family lives in a stunning yet private farmhouse style home, which features an all-white modern kitchen, a private home cinema, and the garden from which Kelly posed for her latest Instagram post, which has impressive views across the valley.

