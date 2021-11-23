Kelly Rowland looks phenomenal in strapless bridal gown in festive video The Destiny's Child star has an incredible sense of style

Kelly Rowland never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and looked more stylish than ever in her latest social media post.

The Destiny's Child star had posted footage of her singing in her Lifetime Christmas movie, Merry Liddle Christmas, getting everyone into the festive spirit once again.

In the video, Kelly can be seen singing It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, dressed in a gorgeous bridal-inspired gown.

VIDEO: Kelly Rowland shares glimpse inside her LA home

The strapless number featured a feathered bodice which cinched in at the waist. Kelly's look was completed with natural makeup, and her brunette hair was styled in loose waves.

The movie premiered on Lifetime in 2020, and also starred Thomas Cadrot and Debbi Morgan.

In the film, Kelly played Jacquie, a successful tech entrepreneur whose messy family came to stay at her new dream home for the holidays.

Kelly Rowland looked fabulous in a bridal-inspired gown in a festive throwback video

Christmas traditions soon collided and family drama ensured as Jacquie struggled to keep her house together in time for a festive video shoot of "the perfect Christmas".

On top of this, a romance with her new neighbour left Jacquie questioning all her dating rules, but while it wasn't the Christmas she had imagined, it turned out to be the most magical one yet.

This Christmas will be Kelly's most special one yet too, as it is the first one she will celebrate as a family of four.

The award-winning star welcomed her second child, son Noah, in January, making her seven-year-old son Titan Jewell a big brother.

The Destiny's Child star with husband Tim Weatherspoon

The singer shares her sons with husband Tim Weatherspoon, and she has already got into the festive spirit this year at home.

Over the weekend, the mom-of-two opened the doors inside her LA home as she unveiled her show-stopping Christmas tree. As expected, the Christmas tree was incredibly stylish, complete with giant colourful baubles, quirky decorations and lights.

