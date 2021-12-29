Kelly Rowland shares rare look inside her family home in LA in sweet video with her sons

Hanna Fillingham
Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her jaw-dropping LA mansion in a rare video with her sons Titan and Noah
Kelly Rowland has been enjoying some quality time with her family at home in LA during the holidays as she celebrated son Noah's first Christmas.
The Destiny's Child star has been sharing snippets from her festivities on social media, including a sweet video of her sitting on the couch with children Titan and Noah while reciting the words from the hit Christmas movie Home Alone.
The video gave a glimpse into Kelly's spacious living area, complete with an open plan kitchen and dining area with space-saving modern storage units.
This isn't the first time that the award-winning singer has shared a look into her property, and just before Christmas she posted another video from inside her home – this time featuring her husband Tim Weatherspoon playing the piano.
Tim was seated at the grand piano which was located next to a floor-to-ceiling Christmas tree. As reported by Home Stratosphere, the residence boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
It has lots of privacy for the couple as the farmhouse style building is concealed behind gates, and it also features an all-white modern kitchen and a private home cinema.
Kelly Rowland shared a rare look inside her home in a cute video with her sons
Outside, there is a swimming pool, along with impressive views across the valley. Ahead of the holidays, the singer and actress had been busy promoting her latest movie, Merry Liddle Christmas Baby.
The popular Christmas movie is the third in the Lifetime franchise, which first began in 2019. The first movie, Merry Liddle Christmas, followed Kelly's character Jacquie, a successful tech entrepreneur who endures a lot of chaos during the holidays, along with a surprise romance.
The Destiny's Child star's home has had a festive makeover
The second film, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, followed in 2020, and now Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, follows Kelly's character and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) as they get ready for the arrival of their baby.
The movie slightly mirrors Kelly's own family life, as the star welcomed her second child, baby son Noah, in January, meaning her Christmas was extra special this year.
Kelly with husband Tim Weatherspoon
Chatting to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her children during a recent appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kelly shared: "Titan is the best big brother, like big brother of the year for sure."
She added: "My heart just bursts. When I bought Noah home and put in him Titan's arms – he loves his brother it's so sweet."
