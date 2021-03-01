Kelly Rowland just made an incredible announcement you don’t want to miss And everyone is going wild over it.

Kelly Rowland just dropped her new Just Fab collection - and this time there’s a twist.

This is the first Just Fab collection that Kelly has designed

Although the Black Magic singer has collaborated with the online fashion retailer in the past, her second collection marks the first time she has designed the looks.

Kelly announced that news on Instagram, as she shared a series of campaign photos that showed her and a couple of models wearing some of the looks. The former Destiny’s Child singer who was still pregnant at the time (she recently welcomed her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon), stands tall between columns wearing a black blazer paired with a black ribbed top, long black shorts, and black booties.

The models rock monochromatic looks as well, with one wearing Kelly’s look in cream, and the other leaning against a column in an asymmetrical black dress and black booties.

“DESIGNED BY KELLY,” Kelly captioned the post. “That’s right, I’m back with a brand-new @justfabonline collection designed entirely by me! I was inspired by the strength of all women: their poise, their grace. This collection is for every single one of you.”

Kelly's new Just Fab collection was inspired by Greek goddesses

The collection was inspired by Greek goddesses and includes bodycon dresses with slits, ribbed body-hugging tops, tube tops, blazers, heels, boots, and sneakers in pastels and neutrals.

It is available on JustFab.com and won’t break the bank. For Just Fab members, clothing ranges between $35 to $50, and $40 to $60 for shoes.

As the mom-of-two designed her first fashion collection, she was inspired by the 90s era looks she wore in Destiny’s Child and the current times. It was also important to her to design a collection that worked well for everyday life during the pandemic.

“This is a brand-new chapter for me, which makes it just really exciting,” she told Harpers Bazaar. "So much was taken from us this year that I wanted to pour back into women because I feel like there's been so many women in my life to pour into me. And what better way to give back than to do that creatively?"

As for the collection's design and occasional pops of color in it, Kelly said, “I'm having fun, but also knowing we may have a little bit of boundaries here and the fact that we might still be in quarantine, but let's be fly while we do it.”

