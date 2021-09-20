Kelly Rowland heats up the internet in a cut-out swimsuit we want too - and it’s only $26

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Rowland set Instagram on fire when she popped up in a strappy yellow swimsuit that fans swooned over, but we were even more smitten with the one-piece when we found out the budget-friendly price of it.

The swimsuit, which featured a plunging neckline and high cut bottoms, was designed by Matte Collection - and it's only $26.

Eliseo One-Piece, $26, Matte Collection

Kelly, who welcomed her second son, Noah, in January looked incredible in the number as she writhed around a yacht in Capri and playfully showed off the swimsuit during her dreamy vacation.

In the background of her picturesque photos and videos, stunning views of the ocean and cliffs could be seen.

"I’m feeelin’ myself. I’m feelin myyyyyyy," Kelly captioned one of the posts, using a quote from her bestie Beyoncé’s Feelin’ Myself hit song.

It was the last of three posts the songstress shared wearing the figure-flattering look, and fans lost it over each one.

Kelly has been enjoying a dreamy vacation in Capri

"As you should!," one follower wrote, while Beyonce’s mom, Tina Lawson, chimed in with fire and heart emojis.

Kelly’s chiseled physique makes it hard to believe that at the top of the year she was still pregnant.

The Coffee songstress announced the arrival of their little one after she and her husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their baby boy on Jan. 21, and she noted the significance of that date when she shared the news on Instagram.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us! We are truly grateful,” she wrote. "1•21•21, 8:13pm, 7lbs. 8oz 19in," Kelly continued, sharing the baby’s time of birth and birth weight.

Kelly announced the arrival of her second son with the sweetest photo

In the adorable photo, Noah can be seen laying on an ivory comforter in a cozy onesie as her 6-year-old son Titan held his hand and flashed a big smile at him.

During her ninth month of pregnancy, Kelly stunned fans when she showed how hard she was still working out, and shared a video on Instagram in which she bounced on a Bosu ball, knocked out some donkey kicks, and even twerked.

It’s clear Kelly’s hard work paid off.

