Kelly Rowland sends fans into a frenzy in slinky leopard dress

Kelly Rowland sent her fans into an absolute frenzy on Tuesday when she shared a new video to her social media wearing a slinky, leopard print dress.

The former Destiny's Child singer looked sensational in the barely-there number, which she styled with matching leopard print heels and a fiery red lip. Her hair was styled in glamorous waves and she accessorised with statement gold hoop earrings and a chunky gold bracelet.

The star could be seen posing on a white step for the camera as she played with her dress.

Kelly seemed to have multiple fans directed at her as her hair blew in the wind, and she pulled a number of sultry poses, jokingly sticking her tongue out at the camera at the end of the clip.

Kelly Rowland looked radiant in the new video

She captioned the video: "purrr," and it's safe to say that her friends and followers went wild. One wrote: "That should illegal to be this fine. Love ya sis," while another added: "Girl. We aren’t worthy."

A third said: "Wait a damn minute...u just wanted to break the internet today!!!"

The singer knows how to make a statement, and recently set the internet on fire in a strappy yellow swimsuit during her dreamy vacation.

The costume, which featured a plunging neckline and high-cut bottoms, was designed by Matte Collection.

Kelly enjoyed a dreamy vacation in Capri

Kelly, who welcomed her second son, Noah, in January looked incredible in the number as she writhed around a yacht in Capri.

In the background of her picturesque photos and videos, stunning views of the ocean and cliffs could be seen.

"I’m feeelin’ myself. I’m feelin myyyyyyy," Kelly captioned one of the posts, using a quote from her bestie Beyoncé's Feelin' Myself hit song.

"As you should!," one follower wrote, while Beyonce’s mom, Tina Lawson, chimed in with fire and heart emojis.

