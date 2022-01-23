Kelly Rowland celebrates big milestone in son Noah's life with show-stopping cake The Destiny's Child singer is a mother of two

Kelly Rowland is celebrating her son Noah's first year of life!

The Destiny's Child singer revealed on Instagram all of Noah's birthday celebrations and treats in an adorable Instagram post celebrating the one year old.

Noah is Kelly's second son with husband Tim Weatherspoon, they had seven-year-old Titan Jewell in 2014.

VIDEO: Kelly Rowland and husband Tim share adorable moment inside family home

For "Noah-Bear's" – as Kelly endearingly called her son on Instagram – celebrations, the singer went all out with balloons and flowers galore, and a truly show-stopping cake, with a matching gift to boot.

The birthday cake was designed to be in the shape of a green Mini Cooper and even had the signature white stripe going down its middle.

Seemingly anticipating how one year olds tend to approach sugary temptations, Kelly had yet another cake for Noah to make a mess of, evidenced by the adorable picture she posted of Noah with frosting all over his face.

Kelly Rowland shared an incredible look inside baby Noah's birthday celebrations

A subsequent video of the celebrations also showed one of Noah's ultra snazzy gifts, a little Mini Cooper for kids!

The video featured Titan adorably trying to get his little brother into the toy car, which was dressed up in balloons and a big red bow for the birthday boy.

Noah received a show-stopping birthday cake

Kelly gushed about the boys' and their relationship on the Today show recently, saying that: "They are amazing. He's so delicious and he's the sweetest baby. And Titan is the best big brother, like big brother of the year for sure."

Kelly's boys have a slew of celebrity honorary aunts, most notably none other than Destiny's Child stars Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.

The Destiny's Child singer is also a doting mom to son Titan

Kelly recently opened up to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her former bandmates' relationship with her kids, and revealed that Titan enjoys nothing more than singing with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.

The singer explained: "Titan actually has perfect pitch and I do scales with him. The girls do scales with him when they are over to the house."

