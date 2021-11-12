Kate Garraway homely kitchen with son Billy revealed in hilarious video

Kate Garraway's son Billy could have an acting career ahead of him after the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that he has been inspired by Western movies.

PHOTOS: GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the doting mum-of-two filmed a clip of Billy wearing a cowboy hat and a striped jersey and he slouched over the wooden counter in their family kitchen. Acting her part as the bartender, Kate could be heard saying: "Sarsaparilla coming right up," before sliding a Fanta orange across the counter to Bill, who caught it, took a fake gulp and set it back down.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway transforms homely kitchen into movie set with son Billy

He turned to walk away and replied: "Keep the change."

The video shared a new look inside Kate's kitchen at her home in north London, which she shares with her husband Derek Draper and their two kids Darcey and Billy.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman's stylish family home with husband Kris is worlds apart from Strictly – photos

SHOP: The best Secret Santa gift ideas for every budget this Christmas

Kate previously shared a clip of Billy in the open-plan kitchen and living room

It is fitted with white cupboards and matching worktops and finished with gold handles. The island unit doubles as a breakfast bar with two brown stools pulled up to the counter, but it is currently covered with a selection of bags and a Braun appliance box.

The sink overlooks a large window and a selection of candles are placed on a shelf above, making for a homely and cosy family space.

Kate sat inside her living room in a photo shared to mark Finding Derek

Kate showed off more of her home amid her husband Derek's prolonged hospital stay with COVID-19, particularly during the ITV documentary, Finding Derek. During the show, she revealed she had made some tweaks to the property in preparation for Derek's return, including converting their garage into a wet room and fitting the home with ramps.

Speaking about the public's response to the show, she told Susanna Reid and Adil Ray: "It was incredibly moving," before adding with a laugh: "And then I was also wowed by the number of people that pointed out how really untidy I am! Can I just say, there were builders in at the time!"

MORE: 47 best housewarming gift ideas that are unique, personal and practical for new homes

Like‌ ‌this‌ ‌story?‌ ‌Sign‌ ‌up‌ ‌to‌ ‌our‌ ‌newsletter‌ ‌ to‌ ‌get‌ ‌other‌ ‌stories‌ ‌like‌ ‌this‌ ‌delivered‌ ‌straight‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌inbox.