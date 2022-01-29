Michelle Keegan stuns in eye-catching mini dress for 'special' celebration

Michelle Keegan celebrated some "special" news with a fashionable bang on Friday.

SEE: Michelle Keegan looks tanned and toned in stunning bikini photo

The 34-year-old posted several jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes photos from her hit TV series, Brassic, to announce that filming of the fourth season has been completed. Michelle looked gorgeous in several different outfits, including a diamond-patterned mini dress that highlighted her sculpted legs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in chic mini dress in behind-the-scenes photoshoot

In the photo, shared by her co-star, Joanna Higson, Michelle stood in the middle of Joanna and fellow actress Bronagh Gallagher, with all three ladies looking gorgeous as they played around for the camera.

Michelle completed her look with a denim jacket and sheer tights and wore her brunette tresses in a high ponytail, adding her usual glam makeup.

READ: Michelle Keegan delights fans with a new outfit - and the necklace you always wanted

LOOK: Michelle Keegan wows fans in 'perfect' beachwear photo

The actress also shared a photo of herself rocking a pair of leather-look leggings and a faux fur coat while sitting in the backseat of a car keeping her feet warm with a pair of slippers.

Michelle and her co-stars all looked gorgeous

In another snapshot, Michelle can be seen alongside her co-stars pulling off their best Charlie's Angels impressions dressed in figure-hugging black outfits.

In further images, Michelle is dressed as her character Erin Croft while playfully posing with all her co-stars. The brunette beauty donned a hot pink and navy vintage bomber jacket with tapered cargo trousers and lace-up boots.

Captioning the fun snaps, she wrote: "We came, we saw, we WRAPPED. Thank you to all the cast & crew who work so hard to make this show so special! BRASSIC Season 4 will be out later on this year."

Michelle looked incredible in her behind-the-scenes photos

Fans were thrilled with the news, with many expressing their excitement over the upcoming series and admitting they "can't wait" to watch it.

Last week, the star uploaded a picture of herself twinning with some of her male co-stars in matching blue jumpers and black trousers.

Michelle struck a couple of poses as she wrapped her arms around Parth Thakerar. In one image she had one arm around him as she gazed into the camera, while the second one saw her look off into the distance with her hands resting on his shoulders. "The home stretch…Family portrait," she captioned the post.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.