We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan has finally returned from her tropical holiday to Mexico and uploaded a lovely new, up-close picture to Instagram in celebration. The former Coronation Street star donned a psychedelic print jumper from Very (which drops online at the end of the month) and a dazzling gold necklace which we're pretty sure is by Hermina Athens. Keep scrolling to treat yourself to one.

READ: Michelle Keegan wows fans in 'perfect' beachwear photo

The fabulous picture showed off the actress's beautiful glowing skin, long lashes, golden tan and overall flawless beauty. It generated some serious love from followers, all remarking how gorgeous she looked. "Beauty," wrote sister-in-law Jessixca Wright. "Wow!" wrote Vicky Pattsion. Former co-star Catherine Tyldesley quipped: "Beautiful girl xxxx."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan highlights insanely toned abs during Mexico holiday

Other comments remarked at her brows and what lipstick the Our Girl star could be wearing. In a previous interview with HELLO!, Michelle told us all her favourite makeup tricks and what products make her tick.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's night out in slinky top and diamond earrings revealed

Oh her flawless base, the 34-year-old said: "For me, I use a sheer foundation - like the Giorgio Armani illuminator foundation - which has got a little bit of coverage, but it's not too thick. And it's got a dewy finish."

Michelle looked beautful in her new Instagram picture

She added: "I don't really like feeling like my face is caked in makeup, and it can't breathe. I have combination skin so if I wear too thick foundation, I can feel it sliding off in areas, and then I'm conscious of it all day."

READ: 7 best celebrity bikini photos: Amanda Holden, Michelle Keegan, Rebel Wilson & more

HERMINA ATHENS Hermis coin-pendant gold-plated necklace, £365, Matches

Her signature look is quite low maintenance. "I always wear nude lips - I don't feel comfortable with a dark lip," she told us. "I just don't feel like me. I don't really amp up my eyes either, I either wear a little bit of eyeliner on top or a few layers of mascara if I need to amp up my eye. But that's it really."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.