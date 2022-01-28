Michelle Keegan looks picture perfect in must-have cardigan

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Only Michelle Keegan could look effortlessly stylish while relaxing in bed. The former Coronation Street star shared a sweet snap with her Instagram followers, wearing a pink and red two-tone cardigan which fans are obsessing over.

The 34-year-old posed in the knit cardigan, which is available to buy online now from Very.co.uk. Keegan paired the knit with a simple gold chain necklace and gold earrings. The actress wore her perfectly tousled hair down and opted for natural makeup. The cardigan features button detailing and balloon sleeves in salmon pink and strawberry red two-tone.

Whether snuggling down at home or heading out with friends, this cardi provides a playful pop of colour for the spring wardrobe.

Sharing the image on social media alongside the caption: "Why pick one colour when you can pick two?" with two love heart emojis, Michelle sent her followers into a fashion frenzy.

"I need this cardi in my life," commented one fan, while another added: "Gorgeous." A third commented: "The cutest cardigan!"

Loving Michelle's cute look? You're in luck, her 'Colourblock Cardigan' is still in stock in all sizes.

Colourblock Cardigan, £38, Very.co.uk

The cardigan is a cosy alternative to the recent array of party dresses Michelle has posted on Instagram. Last week, the star was pictured in a black velvet mini dress and heeled boots behind the scenes of the John Bishop Show on ITV.

Just like her cardigan, the Our Girl star is proving that her style is endlessly versatile.

2022 is set to be an exciting year for the star, who is making an appearance as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK in February.

She made the announcement via Instagram, debuting a vibrant butterfly print dress and striking rainbow hoop earrings.

