Michelle Keegan shares insight into next series of Brassic in gorgeous blue outfit Michelle has one of the starring roles in Brassic

Michelle Keegan has one of the starring roles in Brassic and she got fans excited when she offered them an insight into the upcoming series.

SEE: Mark Wright reveals amazing feature in new home with Michelle Keegan

The star was sat with some of her co-stars and they all twinned in matching blue jumpers and black trousers as they posed on one of the sets. Michelle struck a couple of poses as she wrapped her arms around her co-star, Parth Thakerar. In one image she had one arm around him as she gazed into the camera, while the second one saw her look off into the distance with her hands resting on his shoulders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan highlights insanely toned abs during Mexican adventure

"The home stretch…Family portrait," she captioned the post, and it was enough to send her fans into overdrive.

INSIDE: Mark Wright and wife Michelle's new living room will take your breath away

READ: Jessica Wright makes rare comment about Mark and Michelle Keegan's future baby plans

One enthused: "Can't wait, I need to watch it now!!!!!! Xx," while a second added: "Omg, omg, omg."

Many other of the star's followers tagged their friends as they struggled to contain their excitement, but some were concerned that one of the cast members was missing.

The next series will soon be upon us

Joe Gilgun, who plays main character Vinnie, was absent from the shot and many noted this.

WOW: Michelle Keegan commands attention in jaw-dropping black mini-dress

SEE: Michelle Keegan makes exciting announcement in vibrant mini dress

"Where's Vinnie?" asked one, while another questioned: "Can't wait for this, but where's Vinnie?"

Michelle's fashion often stuns her fans, and she really amazed them earlier this week when she posed in a black bikini as she celebrated her husband, Mark Wright's, birthday.

Michelle is one of the main characters in Brassic

Michelle looked like a glamorous model as she enjoyed herself while wearing the slinky two-piece.

MORE: Michelle Keegan delights fans with a new outfit - and the necklace you always wanted

WOW: Michelle Keegan looks tanned and toned in stunning bikini photo

The pair were relaxing on a boat out on the open waters and she threw her arms into the air as she carried a small drinks bottle.

Meanwhile, Mark was fully reclined in front of her, holding another bottle of the same beverage.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.