Michelle Keegan glams up in leather trousers and we're obsessed

Michelle Keegan looks great in absolutely anything, doesn't she? The actress wowed fans on Tuesday morning as she shared an unseen snap of herself filming at night, wearing leather look leggings and a faux fur coat, complete with boots.

With her long hair looking full and luscious, and her makeup as flawless as ever, she appeared totally chic, despite being on the job!

We've hunted down some leggings just like Michelle's if you're inspired by her Gothic-style look.

2022 has proved an exciting year for the Manchester-born star; she has lots of work in the pipeline and it's great that she shares snippets with her fans.

Michelle looked amazing in her leather leggings

Last week, the star uploaded a picture of herself sat with some of her Brassic co-stars and they all twinned in matching blue jumpers and black trousers as they posed on one of the sets. Michelle struck a couple of poses as she wrapped her arms around her co-star, Parth Thakerar. In one image she had one arm around him as she gazed into the camera, while the second one saw her look off into the distance with her hands resting on his shoulders. "The home stretch…Family portrait," she captioned the post.

It was also husband Mark's birthday a few days before this snap, and in celebration, the brunette beauty paid tribute to his big day with a series of loving pictures. The photographs looked to be taken on their last holiday in Mexico, and showed Michelle in a bikini relaxing on a boat with the fitness fanatic.

We loved the romantic shot of them walking hand-in-hand together, as well as a snap of them with their dog, Pip, in tow. She sweetly said: "Here's to me and you third-wheeling forever! Love you."

