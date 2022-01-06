Michelle Keegan looks tanned and toned in stunning bikini photo The star is soaking up the sun in Mexico

Michelle Keegan has wowed her fans with a brand new photo from her Mexican holiday.

MORE: 7 best celebrity Christmas bikini photos: Amanda Holden, Michelle Keegan, Rebel Wilson & more

The Our Girl star shared a striking snapshot with her Instagram followers on Wednesday that showed her standing on the sand by the shoreline and showcasing her incredibly tanned and toned figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan highlights insanely toned abs during Mexico holiday

Michelle, 34, can be seen wearing a lilac bandeau bikini top teamed with black denim cut-offs. Her eyes are shielded from the sun by dark shades and her long dark hair has been left to cascade down her back. She appears to be holding a drink in both hands.

READ: Michelle Keegan's husband Mark Wright has sweetest reaction to her previously unseen childhood photos

MORE: Mark Wright reveals joy over family baby news after 'toughest time of his life'

Michelle looks incredible in the beach snapshot

Michelle is currently soaking up the sun in Mexico with her husband, Mark Wright. Over the last few days, the star has shared a series of snaps and videos on her Instagram Stories documenting the trip, including a clip where she joked about her consumption of the local drinks, saying: "Not lying my blood is now made up of 80% spicy margarita."

READ: Michelle Keegan stuns in behind-the-scenes snaps from Jess Wright's wedding

MORE: Michelle Keegan sparks major fan reaction with new clothing line

It's set to be an exciting year for Michelle and Mark, who are due to move into their dream home in the coming months. The couple have been busy building their Essex mansion since 2020, when they bought a property and demolished it to make way for their huge Georgian-style megamansion.

Mark and Michelle have been married since 2015

Michelle and Mark have been keeping fans updated on their progress via their dedicated Instagram account, @wrightyhome, giving glimpses inside their new property, including their washroom, which resembles a spa with a sauna, steam room and marble tiling.

READ: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan plagued with questions after new home reveal

MORE: Michelle Keegan's daily diet: her breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

The couple are set to move into their dream home

Former TOWIE star Mark, 34, is particularly passionate about this project. "Part of my life I don't always share is my property development," he previously shared. "A hobby and side hustle that I love, but last July, me and @michkeegan started building our dream home. We debated sharing our journey and after a lot of thought, we decided we wanted to bring you along with us!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.