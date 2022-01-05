Michelle Keegan wows fans in 'perfect' beachwear photo The Brassic actress is looking great!

Michelle Keegan has wowed her followers on social media once more with a stunning photo that showed off her toned figure to perfection.

The former Our Girl star took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself relaxing on a sun lounger, with a bright blue cocktail in one hand and a book in the other.

The beautiful brunette rocked a bronze bandeau top and pale bikini bottoms as she crossed one toned leg over the other.

She teamed her stylish look with a matching necklace and anklet, a straw boater and sunglasses while her nails were painted a fiery red.

Referring to her cocktail, Michelle gave the photo a tongue-in-cheek caption that read: "Dear New Year's Resolution, [stop sign and drink emojis]… Well it was fun while it lasted. Sincerely January 4th."

The glamorous actress' fans were quick to compliment her on the look, with their comments including: "You are perfect," and: "Just beautiful," while others signalled their approval by posting rows of fire and heart emojis.

The 34-year-old is currently soaking up the sun as she enjoys a romantic getaway in Mexico with her husband, Mark Wright.

Michelle was the picture of relaxed beach chic

Over the last few days, Michelle has shared a series of snaps and videos to her Instagram Stories documenting the trip, including a clip where she joked about her consumption of the local drinks, saying: "Not lying my blood is now made up of 80% spicy margarita."

The star has also continued to display her impressive fashion sense throughout the envy-inducing holiday, as she showed off her abs in a stunning Ermanno Scervino co-ord consisting of a striped bralette and tiny linen shorts, teamed with a pair of nude flip flops.

In another picture, Michelle wore a lilac bikini top and black shorts, whilst her husband dressed in colourful swim shorts.

