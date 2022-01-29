Michelle Keegan's fan favourite green jumper is finally here - and it's only £35

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan's Very collection is hugely popular, and after weeks of teasing a number of new pieces, fashion fans can finally shop her latest designs.

Among the stunning pre-spring range, Michelle's 5.4million followers will definitely recognise one style in particular – the mint green zebra print jumper that she recently posted on her feed.

Earlier this month Michelle shared a photo of her new knitwear on Instagram

Sparking a major reaction, earlier this month the actress shared a glowing selfie, wearing the pastel knit as she posed up a storm on social media. Accessorising with hooped earrings and a gold coin necklace, Michelle wore here highlighted locks down in a bouncy blowdry and opted for her go-to makeup combo.

Dusting her eyes in a warm brown shadow, she added a dash of mascara, bronzer and rosy blusher to contour, plus a barely-there nude lip to complete the look – so glam!

Zebra Print Jumper, £35, Very

Priced at £35, you can now add Michelle's animal print jumper to basket but we'd recommend acting fast – it's already flying off of the virtual shelves. An everyday staple, style it with your favourite pair of high-waisted jeans, a crossbody bag and white tennis shoes to match.

With the release of her new-season range, Michelle has also been showing off the Colourblock Cardigan on Instagram – and fans are equally obsessed. Pictured in the pink and red two-tone cardigan, the 34-year-old could be seen cosying up in bed while modelling the button-up knit.

She captioned it: "Why pick one colour when you can pick two?" with two love heart emojis.

"Gorgeous! I need this Cardi, love it," responded one fan. "This collection is so cute," added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "The cutest cardigan."

Retailing at £38, this unique design features dropped shoulder seams and balloon sleeves, making for an oversized, and effortlessly cool silhouette. Perfect for spring, it can be teamed with everything from jeans to vibrant skirts and tailored trousers.

