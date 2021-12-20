We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The gorgeous Michelle Keegan looked incredible on Saturday night as she hit the town with her besties for a much-needed festive night out.

The former Coronation Street star shared a fabulous up-close selfie of herself and her girl gang loving life, and in it, she wore a gorgeous silk top with spaghetti straps and the most stunning star-shaped diamond earrings. With her famous raven locks teased into a sleek and straight style, the 34-year-old never looked better. Michelle didn't specify where her top was from, but we've shopped some similar styles so you can get her glam look.

Ahead of her night out, the Our Girl actress uploaded a post-workout selfie looking fitter than ever as she shared a motivational message with fans. She wrote: "Didn't want to, but did it any way," referring to her weekend workout. Talk about dedication, especially at this time of year, where the temptation to stay home and eat mince pies is pretty high!

MK looked glowing in the workout snap, wearing her hair swept back into a voluminous ponytail, while she sported matching black leggings and crop top set.

Michelle looked beautiful on a night out with her besties

Mark Wright's wife, who has her own activewear collection for Very, has previously spoken out about her regime. "I try and exercise on average about three times a week, but this can vary depending on my work schedule," Michelle said in an interview to launch her new collection.

"When it comes to diet, I believe in everything in moderation."

She added: "I don't eat red meat and at the moment I am trying to cut down the amount of dairy I have, but I don't believe in beating yourself up or stopping yourself from having anything you really want," she quipped.

