Carrie Underwood dons magnificent red princess dress as she brings the house down

Carrie Underwood has been known to deliver frequent show-stopping performances, but her latest festive set might just be one of her most spectacular.

The singer shared a clip of herself during her Christmas at Rockefeller Center performance as she sang Let There Be Peace.

She looked absolutely sensational wearing a spectacular red dress featuring a bejeweled top that shimmered in the stage lights.

The huge skirt featured tight ruffled details that gave her an hourglass shape and she finished it off with matching heels, allowing her toned legs to shine.

In the video, Carrie suitably raised the roof with her powerhouse vocals, showing once again why she's one of the biggest names in music.

"ICYMI, check out Carrie's performance of #LetThereBePeace from Christmas in Rockefeller Center now! #RockCenterXmas #MyGift *link in bio -TeamCU," the post was captioned.

Fans were immediately in awe of the country star, as one wrote: "Stellar performance again! God is using you in a mighty powerful way! Merry Christmas!"

"Beautiful Carrie Underwood with one of the most beautiful voices ever," another said, with a third also adding: "Love your dress Carrie sooo glamorous," and many others simply dropping heart and clapping emojis.

The Before He Cheats singer recently wore a similar outfit when sharing some good news with fans, and they were just as much in love with it then.

Carrie looked fabulous dressed in a red gown complete with an embroidered bodice that was decorated with intricate beads in her Instagram photo.

The statement dress cinched in at the waist and featured a pleated skirt, looking gorgeous on the award-winning star.

The singer looked positively festive as she announced a special edition of her album

The photo in question had been taken ahead of Carrie's holiday album release in 2020, titled My Gift, and was shared online alongside some exciting news about a new special edition.

