Carrie Underwood shimmers in metallic green gown during memorable performance The award-winning country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Carrie Underwood never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and reminded her fans of one of her most recent stand-out looks in a new social media post this week.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning star shared footage from her recent Christmas performance at the Rockefeller Center in New York, where she dazzled in a metallic green gown.

The stylish number featured a low-cut neckline and sleeveless bodice, which cinched in at the waist to enhance the star's enviable figure.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's sons dance at her concert

A pair of statement green earrings completed her look. This wasn't the only dress that Carrie wore during the festive event either, and also wore red gown featuring a bejewelled bodice.

Carrie has been rocking some incredible fashion looks over the past few weeks during her Las Vegas residency, Reflection.

These included a metallic tasseled gown, a sheer black catsuit and studded hot pants teamed with a statement jacket.

Carrie Underwood looked incredible in a metallic green gown

Carrie said of her first residency earlier in the month: "It's such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.

"I'm so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas."

The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

After a whirlwind few weeks in Las Vegas, Carrie is no doubt enjoying some downtime at home with her family.

The star is married to husband Mike Fisher and the pair are doting parents to two young sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

The pair had the time of their lives earlier in the month after attending their mom's residency. The two little boys were pictured dancing to their mom's show in a sweet video posted by Mike.

Carrie and Mike Fisher are doting parents to two sons

Carrie and Mike live with their sons in Tennessee on a $3 million estate.

The house features everything from a private horse stables to its own lake. What's more, the couple built their dream home on the 400-acre plot of land, which they originally purchased in 2011.

