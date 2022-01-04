Carrie Underwood looks sensational in snakeskin mini skirt during special performance The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Carrie Underwood looked fantastic during an extra-special performance on Cobra Kai's fourth series, which was released on Netflix on New Year's Eve.

The country star took to Instagram to share preview photos from her appearance on the hit show, revealing her head-turning outfit.

In the stills, the mother-of-two rocked a two-piece consisting of a red tailored jacket and mini skirt in a faux snakeskin print. The outfit was teamed with a black scoop-neck T-shirt and co-ordinating boots, and looked fantastic on the star.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's sons dance at her concert

The chart-topper featured in the penultimate episode of the new series, where she made a surprise cameo at the All-Valley Tournament to inspire the Cobra Kai kids with a new rendition of Survivor's The Moment of Truth, which featured in the original 1984 Karate Kid film.

Alongside the photos, Carrie wrote: "Had a blast on the set of @cobrakaiseries! The entire fourth season is streaming now on @netflix! #CobraKai #MomentOfTruth."

Carrie Underwood looked fabulous in a red snakeskin mini skirt

The singer was offered the chance to appear in the show after tweeting about the program back in 2020.

This prompted the show's creators to reach out to her on the off-chance she would say yes, and she was more than happy to take part.

The country star has a fantastic sense of style

It's been a busy time for Carrie, who kicked off her very first residency in Las Vegas at the end of last year.

The singer's residency, Reflection, proved so popular that she even added new dates for 2022. Just before the end of the year, Carrie's two young sons Isaiah and Jacob went along to watch their mom perform on stage with their dad, Mike Fisher.

Carrie will be returning to her Las Vegas residency this year

Of her first residency, Carrie said: "It's such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.

"I'm so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas."

