Carrie Underwood is holiday-ready in bejeweled red gown as she announces special news The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Carrie Underwood has a wardrobe many are envious of and she has worn some incredible outfits over the years.

MORE: Carrie Underwood receives wonderful early Christmas gift

The country singer looked fabulous dressed in a red gown complete with an embroidered bodice that was decorated with intricate beads in her latest Instagram photo.

The statement dress cinched in at the waist and featured a pleated skirt, looking gorgeous on the award-winning star.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's sons make rare appearance at her concert

The photo in question had been taken ahead of Carrie's holiday album release in 2020, titled My Gift, and was shared online alongside some exciting news about a new special edition.

MORE: Carrie Underwood resembles a Greek goddess with her beautiful gown and flowing hair

SEE: Carrie Underwood's tasseled dress might be her most impressive look yet

"Don't forget to add Carrie's My Gift (special edition) to your Christmas playlists on @applemusic. Favorite time of year," the post read.

Many fans were quick to share their excitement about the new special edition album, while many more complimented Carrie's look.

Carrie Underwood looked fabulous in a red festive gown

"What I want to know is where did you get your dress," one wrote, while another commented: "You look awesome." A third added: "You look so beautiful."

MORE: Carrie Underwood teams up with Miranda Lambert for Memphis charity cause

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in sparkly black dress and matching hat during Las Vegas show

Carrie has been rocking some incredible fashion looks over the past few weeks during her Las Vegas residency.

These included a metallic tasseled gown, a sheer black catsuit and studded hot pants teamed with a statement jacket.

The award-winning singer has an incredible wardrobe

The award-winning star shared more exciting news about her Christmas album earlier in the month after posting a video of herself unwrapping a gold plaque for My Gift.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's sons dance to her music at her Las Vegas residency

SEE: Carrie Underwood's exceptionally rare photo of sons raises questions from fans

"I am so happy and thankful that you guys love this album, and I hope it's something you can enjoy every Christmas for years to come," she said.

After a whirlwind few weeks in Las Vegas, Carrie is no doubt looking forward to spending some quality time with her family at home during the holidays.

Carrie with her husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah

The star is married to husband Mike Fisher and the pair are doting parents to two young sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's vast $3million 'forever' home has its own lake

SEE: Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

The pair had the time of their lives last weekend after attending their mom's residency. The two little boys were pictured dancing to their mom's show in a sweet video posted by Mike.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.