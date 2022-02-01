Davina McCall is a vintage vision in retro playsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to style, Davina McCall isn't afraid to look to the past for inspiration. The 54-year-old The Masked Singer presenter posed for a new Instagram snap, wearing a Zimmerman polka dot playsuit that looked like it had been borrowed from the set of Grease.

Davina posed in the flirty fifties-style playsuit in a picture that was shared on social media. Featuring a flippy skater skirt outline, halter neck and flattering cinch waist details, the playsuit showed that the television host is always willing to toy with styles from across the century.

Davina McCall shares news about her daughter Tilly

Set against an idyllic mountainscape, the photo showed Davina smiling as she reclined on a picture-perfect balcony while filming The Language of Love in Spain.

The star used the image to promote the show and showcase the stunning playsuit. She wrote: "This little no. I wore on #languageoflove (on tomoz 10 pm on @channel4) is by @zimmermann thank u @abigailrosewhite and @angiesmithstyle x loved this. Hair @mdlondon and makeup @cherylphelpsgardiner and inimitable co-host @rickymerino."

Davina looked divine in dots

Celebrity friends and fans alike loved the look. Close friend Holly Willoughby commented: "Cuuute!" while The Language of Love co-star Ricky Merino added:" Look at you," with three love hearts. The polka dot print was a particular favourite, with one fan commenting: "Love polka dot."

Want to feel flirty, fifties and fabulous like Davina? Although the Zimmerman playsuit is unfortunately sold out, we've found a great replica for those hot summer nights. This polka dot playsuit from Alicia + Olivia is a timeless number, featuring tasseled straps and a smocked waist. Plus, it's on sale.

Black Polka Dot Playsuit, £119 was £340, Alice + Olivia

Davina seems to be lapping up the summer looks recently. Last week the star posted a similar photo beside the balcony in a tiered yellow gingham Rixo dress with ruffled sleeves.

She teamed the look with some simple gold necklaces and nude wedges. When it comes to summer dressing, Davina has got us covered.

