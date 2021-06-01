Davina McCall looks dazzling in skintight silver dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Davina McCall looked dazzling on Monday night as she shared a snap to her social media wearing a skintight, silver bodycon dress.

The Masked Dancer presenter stunned fans with her shimmering frock, which showed off her fabulous figure.

WATCH: See what's in Davina McCall's fridge

Sharing the picture with her millions of followers, Davina wrote: "5 minute warning !!! @maskedsingeruk on @itv!!! Now!!! Ok tonight's fashion parade @hardingegeorgia at @hurr and shoes @ginashoesofficial .. my faux Bob is by @mdlondon and make up by @cherylphelpsgardiner .. thank u @angiesmithstyle and @abigailrosewhite … Who is behind the mask tonight ?????"

Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: "Just stunning, love your dress sooo much, have a great show", while another said: "That dress is amazing on you".

The midi dress, which is from British designer Georgia Hardinge, is made from a metallic, knitted jersey, and features strappy shoulders and a flattering tuck design.

Davina looked sensational in the silver ensemble

The star styled the dress with a pair of matching silver heels and minimal accessories, sporting a black smokey eye and her signature fringe.

We are obsessed with her outfit and can't wait to rock a similar style for our first night out this summer.

If you are also wanting to recreate the look, check out our amazing high street alternative below!

Metallic corset midi dress, £65, Club L

Davina wowed fans once again with her fashion choices during her appearance on Comic Relief in March.

The 53-year-old joined an all-star line-up of hosts including Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry for the annual Red Nose Day charity extravaganza, looking lovely in a one-shouldered red dress.

Davina looked ravishing in red for the TV appearance

The star looked truly sensational as she took to the stage in the figure-hugging midi dress, which featured gold chain detailing and fell just below her knees.

Davina accessorised her ensemble with a pair of gold heels and styled her hair in a chic updo. She finished her look off with matching red lips.

