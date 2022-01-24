Davina McCall's sequin thigh-split dress had a surprising hidden detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We still can't get over how absolutely stunning Davina McCall looked on Saturday night's The Masked Singer. The star dazzled in a beautiful dress by 16Arlington. Known as the 'Rogers' dress, it features a plethora of sequins, in bold purple and eye-catching orange.

READ: Davina McCall stuns in gorgeous blue dress on The Masked Singer

We love the one-shoulder neckline, ruched side detailing and of course, the sassy, thigh-high split. Keeping comfortable, Davina decided to wear trainers instead of heels, and we can't say we blame her!

Loading the player...

WATCH: On her 50th birthday HELLLO! remembers Davina McCall's career in 60 seconds

Taking to Instagram, the former Big Brother presenter said: "’It's @maskedsingeruk tonight .TAKE IT OFF!!! Notebooks at the ready. I loved having blond bits thank you @mdlondon. Thanks for amazing make up @cherylphelpsgardiner and dress by @16arlington via @hurr thanks to @abigailrosewhite and @angiesmithstyle as you can see I still had a very sore ankle but must say quite enjoyed trainers and posh dresses don’t forget to #maskedsingeruk on @itv 7 pm tonight."

MORE: Valentine's Day date outfit ideas you're going to totally heart

Davina's £800 dress was rented from HURR, showing that she cares about the environment and is doing all she can for sustainability.

Davina wore a rented dress from HURR

HURR was founded in 2017 by Victoria Prew. On the brand's website, she explains: "Getting women to rent instead, meant they could still get their kicks from the latest luxury trends and pieces, without burning a hole in their pocket or the planet."

Get the look!

Dorothy Perkins Sequin Midi Dress, £31.00, Debenhams

Last week, 54-year-old Davina dazzled fans in an unexpected red ensemble with statement balloon sleeves. The gorgeous dress featured a plunged neckline and was by AZ factory. What's more, she recycled the frock from the last season of The Masked Singer.

READ: Davina McCall looks unreal in skin-tight crop top for insane workout

Davina previously spoke to PopSugar, and explained why she thinks that being sustainable is more important than ever. "I feel that our move toward sustainability has been cemented by lockdown. With COVID, it seems so ugly at this time where everybody's trying to be so frugal and careful."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.