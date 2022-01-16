Davina McCall drops jaws on The Masked Singer in seriously striking mini dress Hello lady in red!

Davina McCall seriously stunned on ITV's The Masked Singer on Saturday night, rocking an unexpected red ensemble with statement balloon sleeves.

Taking to Instagram to show off her daring mini-dress, the 54-year-old presenter looked ageless as she posed in the figure-hugging frock. Complete with dramatic puffed sleeves and gorgeous plunged neckline, Davina looked elegant as ever in the AZ factory dress - a look she recycled from the last season of The Masked Singer.

Davina teased her glossy brunette locks into a sleek updo, pairing her all-red look with a classic red lip. She looks fabulous, don't you agree?

Rocking a pair of white trainers with her elegant dress, Davina revealed she was forced to wear flats for the occasion after suffering a nasty foot injury while out walking with her dog.

Davina looked incredible in her sizzling red mini dress

"I am colour coordinated with @joeldommett tonight … we planned it for WEEKS!!!" Davina told fans.

"Tonight I am wearing a dress from the last series… #sustainablefashion @azfactory an absolute fave [heart emoji] still with an ouchy foot … but actually quite loving the trainers with this," Davina continued.

Fans and celebrity friends couldn't get enough of Davina's daring look, rushing to the comments to compliment the star.

Kimberley Wyatt was quick to write: "Uuuummmmm wow!!!! LOVE THIS LOOK!!!!" while a second fan penned: "Wow I love this! You look incredible!!"

Davina has been forced to wear trainers to help her foot recover

Alongside Davina, the hugely popular ITV series also features Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan on its judging panel who, along with viewers at home, try to work out which celebrities are behind the masks using a series of clues.

In last night's show, the panel decided to keep Poodle, meaning Bagpipes was sent home, and the judges were shocked to learn that the celebrity behind the mask was Australian professional tennis player, Pat Cash.

Following his unveiling, Pat revealed the reason for signing up for the show. He said in a statement: "I’ve always been a frustrated rock star and fancied doing The Masked Singer from the first day I saw it.

