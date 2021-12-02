Eva Longoria shares rare makeup free photo and she's glowing

Eva Longoria has shared a new makeup free photo, and if her skin is anything to go by, it's safe to say she looks healthier than ever. The star took to Instagram with the snap as she lounged in an outdoor seating area. She captioned it: "Catch me here until Monday."

Naturally, several of her fans and followers have taken to the comments section to compliment her. One wrote: "Naturally beautiful," while another added: "Even casual you're stunning," and a third said: "Natural beauty!"

This isn't the first time Eva has shared a no-makeup shot, though.

Back in March, she shared a shot with the caption: "#FreshFaceFridays is a thing, right? Director life." Granted, this one is more minimal makeup than no makeup, but she looks great either way.

Her biggest skincare secret? SPF. According to New Beauty , Eva said sunblock is "the one thing she never leaves the house without".

"My mother was so strict on wearing sunblock," she told Allure. "She always said, 'The skin you take care of in your 20s is the skin you have in your 40s'."

She also has regular facial treatments. "Facials to me aren’t about a 'spa day' where we're just going to relax," she said in an interview with New Zealand magazine FQ. "Facials for me are like work. They're painful. And it's a chemical peel and a light treatment and ugh. Every time I come out of one, I'm thinking, 'That wasn't at all relaxing!'"

Makeup wise, she says too much can be ageing. "People think the trick to looking younger is makeup, but it's skincare," she told Allure. "If you don't have good skin, piling on makeup just makes you look older and much worse. When it comes to makeup, I don't overset or over powder it. The more powder you put on the fine lines in your face, the more you see it."

