Eva Longoria turns heads in a crop top and leggings Meghan Markle would love  

As it turns out, Eva Longoria has a thing for evil eyes, just like Meghan Markle. The Desperate Housewives alum made fans swoon as she showed off her latest athleisure look following a workout that was covered in the design - and we loved it.

Eva shared a photo of herself on Instagram that showed her striking a yoga pose wearing an Ultracor Evil Eye print sports bra and matching leggings the Duchess of Sussex would love, considering she has an affinity for the design too. The former Suits star is often spotted wearing evil eye jewelry.

Fans were obsessed with Eva Longoria's Ultracor Evil Eye outfit

Fans raced to her comments to compliment the look and ask where they could shop it, with one writing: "Where is this fit from?" Another added: "Where is this from? Omg!"

Kerry Washington swooned over it in the comments too, writing “I love this!!”

We were obsessed as well and tracked it down on Ultracor - a celeb-loved brand Halle Berry swears by too.

Evil Eye Axiom Bra, $130, Ultracor

Evil Eye Ultra High Legging in Nero/Capri, $208, Ultracor

Kerry gave fans the giggles this summer when she attempted to take on one of Eva’s challenging workouts and shared a split video of herself trying to do several workout moves on a trampoline that Eva did on hers.

On one side of the clip, the Desperate Housewives star can be seen exercising in her home on the trampoline in a variety of ways with weights, even hitting leg toning moves with a resistance band on it.

Meghan's fans swooned over the evil eye bracelet she wore during a 2019 royal press tour

Meanwhile, on the other side of the video Kerry can be seen wearing a tie-dye sports bra and matching leggings (so cute!), attempting the workout in her backyard - and failing miserably. She eventually gave up and just jumped and danced on the trampoline.

"Eva vs Reality (me)," Kerry captioned the post. "Thank you @evalongoria for the #SisterhoodOfTheTravelingTrampoline. I promise I will keep jumpin’ so I can get on your level. You make it look easy!!!!!"

WATCH: Kerry Washington tried to take on Eva Longoria's workout and failed in a hilarious way

"Crying," one follower wrote. While another fan chimed in, "This gave me a good laugh this morning." An additional follower chimed in: "Shout out to my trampoline friends! Helped me lose 55 lbs."

As for what Kerry swears by to stay in shape (outside of dancing on her trampoline), she previously told Elle that she does Pilates regularly, and she later told Women’s Health she loves working out outdoors.

