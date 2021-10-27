Exclusive: Eva Longoria shares heartfelt family memories ahead of Day of the Dead celebrations What will you be doing to celebrate?

Eva Longoria has shared her favorite family memories in honor of Dia de los Muertos—the Day of the Dead.

MORE: Eva Longoria looks fitter than ever in flawless new bikini photo – these are her health secrets

The acclaimed actress and mom-of-one was raised in Texas by her Mexican-American parents alongside her three older sisters.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eva Longoria's son enjoys making homemade tortillas - and a mess!

Her extended family was also close and Eva revealed that "some of my favorite times of the year are when we all get together and cook some of our favorite dishes".

"My aunt was a caterer, so growing up I was always in her kitchen as one of her little workers and I have such fond memories of that time," she share exclusively with HELLO!

MORE: Eva Longoria's bikini body sparks best response from Victoria Beckham

MORE: Eva Longoria reveals sentimental details inside $11million mansion

"I learned so much from her and the other women in my family, and those are culinary skills I still rely on today!"

"Food, and making food, is such a treasured tradition in my family," she added, revealing that her favorite activities to celebrate Day of the Dead - a celebration of the lives of dead loved ones with food, drink, parties, and activities they enjoyed in life - are always connected to her son.

Eva with her family enjoying homemade tortillas

"It’s a time to dress up in fabulous costumes, decorate our homes in vibrant colors and gather with our families to celebrate festivals and parades," she said.

As for what she cooks with three-year-old Santiago, Eva says tamales are a big hit in her household. The 46-year-old has teamed up with McCormick to honor the 1 November holiday, and revealed that her family enjoys "an assembly line with easy Chili Chicken Tamales recipe from McCormick".

"We also love their Creamy Mexican Hot Chocolate – it’s the perfect mix of spice and sweet," she added.

Eva and Santi make lemon sorbet

Eva often takes to social media to share video and pictures of her family in the kitchen, revealing that Santi is also a big fan of getting involved - especially when he can help make a mess.

"Nothing like an easy Sunday morning" she shared in August alongside a picture of the family covered in flour as they made tortillas.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox