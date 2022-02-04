Strictly's Tilly Ramsay wows after glam makeover – dad Gordon reacts

She can shimmy, she can salsa and she can sparkle! Tilly Ramsay has undergone a glittering transformation for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, looking stunning in a series of sequined dresses. The 20-year-old TV presenter and TikTok star dazzled fans – including her own father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Tilly took to Instagram to post a series of outfits, showing off some serious sparkle. The first look was a fluted sleeve dress adorned with crystal embellishments and plunging neckline in icy blue and the second, a strappy gold sequined number with some flirty thirties fringe.

WATCH: Tilly and Gordon Ramsay show off their dancing moves

The star opted for a television-ready glam makeup look with baby blue eyeshadow with a tint of rose pink, enhancing her thick brows. Tilly wore her blonde beachy waves down loose in perfect ice princess style.

The Strictly star captioned the images: "A few little pics. Loving all the makeup looks from the amazing @lydiabarnesmakeup and amazing hair @fletcherhair!! Very excited to perform in Liverpool tonight@strictlycomedancinglive."

Tilly looked beautiful in blue

Tilly's Instagram followers loved the looks, as did her celebrity friends and family. Singer Pixie Lott commented: "Go Tilly!!!", while Love Island star Lucie Donlan said: "Beautiful," with a heart-eyes emoji. Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis said: "Beautiful! Like a fairytale princess," and big sister Holly Ramsay added: "Here she is."

But it was her dad, Gordon, who left the cutest comment of them all, penning: "Miss ya gorgeous @tillyramsay hurry up and teach me to dance! I start Strictly this September," adding a love heart emoji.

Tilly also glittered in gold

Last week, Tilly competed with partner Nikita Kuzmin wearing a ruched camel blouse and royal blue skirt with a brown belt. The pair were recently spotted spending time with former Strictly star Maisie Smith while on break from the tour. The girls relaxed in hoodies, joggers and puffer jacket while having some downtime from the show.

Tilly even swapped her dancing shoes for some fluffy socks and a pair of pink crocs – showing she is more than capable of having a true Cinderella moment.

You can often find Tilly on Tiktok posting about her Strictly journey or performing hilarious father-daughter dances that give a sweet insight into their close relationship.