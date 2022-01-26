Strictly's Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin celebrate first performance after sweet reunion The professional dancer was forced to isolate

Strictly Come Dancing stars Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin had reason to celebrate during Tuesday's performance in Leeds following their reunion.

The dancers, who were separated for a few days after Nikita tested positive for coronavirus, could be seen in a photo taken by a fan in the audience who wrote: "Smashed it."

WATCH: Nikita Kuzmin embraced by Tilly Ramsay after his Strictly tour return

The cute snap saw the two high-fiving on stage after the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli gave the dancers scores of nine, ten and ten, respectively.

Tilly, clearly proud of their achievements, then reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories. Shortly before the pair went on stage, they shared with their followers how thrilled they were to be back together following the end of the professional dancer's isolation.

In a selfie video taken by Nikita, Tilly could be seen cuddling up to her partner as he told the camera: "I'm back! Back together in Leeds."

The pair have a close bond from their time on the show

He added: "We are ready for you, we are ready to dance. I'm finally back, I promise I won't leave anymore." Tilly then joked: "I'm not letting go," as Nikita continued: "She is not letting go. Yeah guys, we are excited."

Last week, the Strictly stars were forced apart after Nikita tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, Nikita shared the news via Instagram, sharing an image of himself with Tilly following their Paso Doble.

He added selfies of himself holding up positive lateral flow tests as he wrote: "So sad to be missing a portion of the Strictly Live Tour, but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19.

"Lots of luck to all the amazing Strictly cast. Will be back as soon as I can," he added. Tilly was quick to comment on the post, writing: "Missing you," alongside two heart emojis.

