Perrie Edwards glows in strapless dress on Dubai getaway

Perrie Edwards is the ultimate mum crush. The 28-year-old Little Mix star was snapped on a luxury holiday in Dubai with partner footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wearing a mint green dress. The singer posed for the camera in a beautiful restaurant setting with a glass of wine in hand.

Perrie delighted fans in the strapless dress, that featured sweet, ruched detailing and figure-hugging bodice. The star complemented the look with some glittering gold jewellery, including simple gold hoop earrings, diamond heart pendant and a signature bracelet from luxury brand Van Cleef and Arpels. She wore her perfectly tussled sandy hair down, framing her fabulous freckles.

Perrie also wore some raspberry red lipstick and her usual slick of mascara which accentuated her strikingly blue eyes.

The singer posted the series of date-night photos to her 14.1 million followers on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Can't take me anywhere," accompanied by some laughing emojis. One video in the series showed Perrie wiping some food she had spilled down her dress and laughing into the camera.

Celebrity friends and fans loved the post. Singer Pixie Lott commented with three heart-eyes emojis, while another fan added: "We stan a clumsy queen!" A third commented: "You look so gorgeous wow."

The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this year, a baby boy called Axel who is now five months old. Their pregnancy announcement came days after Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock's, who gave birth to twins in August last year.

Perrie has been enthralling fans with a host of amazing pictures from her Dubai holiday. From adorable mother-son photos on the beach to elegant mum's-night-out evening snaps, Perrie is revelling in the post-baby glow. So, when can we book our flights?