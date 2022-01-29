Perrie Edwards looks phenomenal in flawless bikini photos The Little Mix singer welcomed her first child in August

Perrie Edwards caused her fans' jaws to drop when she shared several gorgeous bikini photos on Friday.

The Little Mix star – who welcomed her first child with boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in August – posed in a tiny cow print bikini that showcased her flawless figure while sunning herself on a tropical holiday. The 28-year-old looked incredible in the skimpy two-piece, showing off her bronzed skin, toned abs, and sculpted legs while posing seductively in a cabana.

Another image saw Perrie enjoying herself on a giant swing on the beach, while her blonde tresses that had been effortlessly styled into waves blew in the breeze.

Captioning her jaw-dropping snaps, Perrie wrote: "A summer baby in her natural habitat!" Her fans were quick to react, with many blown away by the fact Perrie had only given birth to son Axel five months ago.

"No way you just had a baby!" replied one follower. A second said: "How has a baby even happened with this body," remarked a second.

Perrie stunned fans with her incredible bikini body

A third added: "You look so good," while a fourth remarked: "Body goals!" Others were lost for words and simply left fire and heart-eyes emojis in the comments.

Perrie welcomed her son with Alex on 21 August and announced his birth a day later alongside a black and white photo of part of his face and hand. "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21," she captioned the photo.

Two weeks later, she revealed their son's name, sharing: "2 weeks of loving you. I've never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain."

Perrie welcomed her first child in August

There's no denying the Sweet Melody singer looks absolutely unbelievable – and we love the new mum's approach to health and fitness.

Perrie has been open about body confidence in the past and has worked closely with celebrity PT Danielle Peazer in order to focus on feeling strong and healthy.

Danielle previously explained: "She learned to love what her body can do through exercise rather than torturing it into getting results".

