Holly Willoughby just had a Cinderella moment in the most stunning princess gown

Holly Willoughby's lifestyle brand Wylde Moon just shared the most stunning photo of the This Morning star wearing a pink ruffled ballgown – and it's fit for a princess.
Holly Willoughby just had a Cinderella moment – and her pink princess dress is like something out of a fairytale. Looking like royalty in a new photo released by the TV star's lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, Holly could be seen posing in a champagne coloured ballgown complete with ruffled tiers and an embellished bodice.
Teasing an exciting new project, the caption read: "A glimpse behind the curtain...all to be revealed 08.02.22. #Wyldemoonreveal."
Holly donned a champagne pink ballgown
Sparking a major reaction from fans, Holly was inundated with praise. "The dress, the blunt blonde Bob. TOO GOOD. Whatever next," wrote one. "Absolutely stunning dress," added another. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Wow that's what I call a dress."
A fourth was also keen to learn more about Holly's photoshoot, writing: "WOW. Cannot wait to find out what's happening."
GET THE LOOK:
Blush Tulle Tiered Frill Sleeve Maxi Dress, was £74 NOW £51.80, Coast
Fallen in love with her showstopping gown? While the This Morning presenter is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've found the most stunning maxi style from Coast – and it's on sale.
Reduced from £74 to £51.80, this pale pink gown features layers of ruffled tulle that creates a full, voluminous skirt with plenty of movement. From the high neckline to the keyhole front and the cinched waist, it's an ideal choice for summer weddings or evening celebrations.
Earlier this week, Holly wowed in yet another pink dress, and her gorgeous midi has a royal link. Previously worn by the Duchess of Cambridge to Wimbledon 2021, Kate was pictured wearing the fit-and-flare from Beulah during the men's singles final.
Putting her own unique spin on the dress, Holly completed the look with a pair of camel-coloured heels and glowing natural makeup.
Sharing a stylish snap on Instagram, she wrote: "Morning Thursday… oh it's good to be back… joined by the sunshine herself @josiegibson85 today… see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @beulahlondon."
