Holly Willoughby looks pretty in pink in fairytale dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to on-screen style, Holly Willoughby reigns supreme. The This Morning and Dancing on Ice host kickstarted our morning wearing the prettiest pink dress, famously worn by the Duchess of Cambridge to Wimbledon. Featuring a sweeping skirt, crepe midi cut and baby pink hue, the fairytale dress looked as if it had been plucked straight from the pages of a storybook.

SEE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby makes return to show amid Phillip Schofield's absence

The 40-year-old ITV presenter looked lovely in the dress, which has all of us thinking pink. With a short stand collar, flattering belted waistline, crop sleeve and retro fit and flare silhouette, the Beulah London look caught the attention of fans online.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shows off her sweet singing voice

Posting a smiling snap to her Instagram followers, the star said: "Morning Thursday… oh it’s good to be back… joined by the sunshine herself @josiegibson85 today… see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @beulahlondon."

MORE: Kate Middleton is going to love Holly Willoughby's new outfit

The look delighted fans as did Holly's return to the show. One fan commented: "You BEAUTY! It’s so lovely to see you again, this dress is gorgeous," while another: "Pretty in pink, so glad you're back." said: A third added: "Pinkalicious!"

Holly styled the gorgeous look with a pair of camel-coloured heels and glowing natural makeup. Of course, her signature bleach-blonde crop looked flawless like the rest of her outfit.

Holly looked pretty in pink

If the dress looks familiar, it's because Duchess Kate donned the very same number when she attended Wimbledon 2021 to watch the men's singles final.

Kate paired the dress with her Aldo 'Nicholes' heels and her Josef Point de Beauvais embroidered clutch bag.

Duchess Kate also wore the pristine dress

In love with the gorgeous look? Well, we've found it for you, plus a stunning dupe that will make for perfect Valentine's Day dressing.

For those breezy spring workdays, style the looks with some white or caramel-toned heels and simple gold jewellery. For a more casual look, pairing it with pristine white sneakers would make for a more practical option.

Crepe Blush Midi Dress, £695, Beulah

Belted Satin Midi Shirt Dress, £196, Rotate Birger Christensen

Although Holly has taken a short break from This Morning, last week she wowed Dancing on Ice audiences with a dazzling Marchesa gown, featuring crystal embellishment detail and princess dress silhouette.

DISCOVER: Kate Middleton looks incredible in baby pink dress as she steps out at Wimbledon again

The presenter looked glamorous as ever with a dark smokey eye which complemented her glorious gown. Accessories by Boodles added a touch of refined simplicity to the glittering look.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.