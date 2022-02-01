We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday morning bright and early, the gorgeous Louise Redknapp blew fans away with her fashion segment on ITV's Lorraine show.

READ: Louise Redknapp wows in slinky leggings and heels

The former Eternal singer rocked a pair of light denim jeans, and expertly teamed them with a chic black blazer, and accessorised in style, donning a pair of gold hoop earrings. With her blonde hair teased into a sleek and chic style, she looked fresh, glowing and readey for the early morning TV slot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

It's been a busy few days for the singer. Not only has she been gracing our screens, but she's also launched her second fashion edit with high street store Peacocks.

MORE: Louise Redknapp wears seriously edgy outfit for special milestone

Taking to Instagram to show off one of the brand's newest offerings of sports luxe leggings and an oversized sweater, Louise said:

Louise looked amazing on the Lorraine show

"My new edit with @peacocks_fashion is all about simple, easy to wear pieces, which are versatile and will always look good. I’m really excited for you to see the pieces I’ve chosen. The sweat shirts are so comfy and look great in the lovely spring colours - perfect getting us ready for the blue skies."

Get the look!

Black Pocket Detail Blazer, £60, River Island

She added: "2 of my absolute favourite pieces are also 2 of my wardrobe staples. A classic oversized white shirt and the stirrup black pant - they are classic, easy to wear and really slimming. I hope you find something that works for you."

Siren Muse Large Hoop Earrings, £140, Monica Vinader

READ: Louise Redknapp's £29 look is blowing up Instagram right now

Speaking to HELLO! About the range, the 47-year-old said: "I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again," she said. "As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch and dinner if you need to."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.