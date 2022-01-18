Louise Redknapp wears seriously edgy outfit for special milestone The former Eternal singer has lots to celebrate…

On Monday evening, the gorgeous Louise Redknapp took to Instagram to release a series of sultry photographs which featured on the artwork for her album 'Heavy Love', which was released two years ago.

READ: Louise Redknapp's £29.00 look is blowing up Instagram right now

The edgy looks delighted fans and were different from her usual, casual ensembles she regularly sports. In one snap, the mother-of-two rocked a fabulous leather jacket, which was layered up over a lacy bra, leggins, and layers of necklaces.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

In the next, Louise can be seen sporting a slim-line, black leopard with bare legs and high heels, with her long blonde hair cascading over her shoulders in impressive beach waves. Stunning!

MORE: Louise Redknapp looks super stylish in black dress to mark special event

The former Strictly Come Dancing star wrote: "Happy 2nd Birthday Heavy Love. I can’t believe it’s been 2 years since I released this record and 4 years since I started making it and signed my publishing deal with Warner Chappell."

She added: "I loved making this album and I’m so proud of it. Thank you to everyone that has bought it, streamed it and enjoyed it. What’s your favourite track? Xxx."

Louise always looks incredible and loves fashion

Fashion and music go hand-in-hand, and as well as her successful singing career, Louise also had a style blog with her friend Emma called 'A Style Album By Lou and Em.' The besties used to share their styling tips and mix high street pieces with designer accessories.

READ: Louise Redknapp rocks figure-hugging leather trousers – and wait 'til you see her shoes

However, in 2019, the pair announced they were moving away from the successful online platform. They said: "After 5 years creating content for A Style Album we have decided to put the blog on hold to concentrate on our personal projects. We hope you continue following us for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle updates on our personal channels @louiseredknapp & @emmarosestyle Thank you for all your support, we are very proud of what we created on A Style Album, Lou & Em x."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.